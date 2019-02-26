Amy Schumer is going through some growing pains, in more ways than one. The comedian performed her second Netflix comedy special while pregnant and used it to reflect on her current experience as a newlywed going through her first pregnancy. The comedy special, aptly titled Amy Schumer: Growing, was taped during some recent performances in Chicago and has a trailer out now.

Amy Schumer Growing Trailer

“Prepare for a new side of Schumer,” Netflix teases in the first Amy Schumer: Growing trailer. But that new side is a lot like her old side: brazen, self-deprecating, and a little immature. Schumer may be growing up a little with her new adult life experiences, but she’s “still 100% Amy Schumer,” Netflix’s synopsis reads.

The streaming service released the trailer for Schumer’s upcoming comedy special, which will see the comedian tackle a variety of topics, though her marriage and pregnancy seem to be the most prominent. It seems she won’t be shying away from talking about her pregnancy complications, which recently caused her to cancel her comedy tour. “If you had a good pregnancy, like if you’re someone who enjoyed being pregnant, I just hope your car flips over,” she jokes in the trailer.

Schumer’s first comedy stand-up special for Netflix, Amy Schumer: The Leather Special, hit the service in 2017 and received high praise for her brand of “hilarious, raunchy comedy.” Now well into her 30s, it’s nice to see that her humor hasn’t softened — though it’s funny to see two of Netflix’s biggest female comedians performing their stand-up specials while pregnant. Maybe Schumer and Ali Wong could team up to trade barbs and parenting advice.

Amy Schumer: Growing premieres on Netflix on March 19, 2019.