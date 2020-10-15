Ahead of the its premiere in the U.K. at the close of the BFI London Film Festival, Lionsgate U.K. has debuted a new trailer for Ammonite. The windswept lesbian romance film stars Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan as a paleontologist and a miserable housewife who strike up a star-crossed romance for the ages. Watch the Ammonite trailer.

Ammonite Trailer

Written and directed by Francis Lee, Ammonite is the stuff of awards contender dreams: an LGBT period drama romance headlined by an Oscar winner and Oscar nominee. And indeed, who wouldn’t want to see Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan romance each other in what appears to be a British spin on last year’s sublime Portrait of a Lady on Fire?

It’s a concept that has won over many critics since Ammonite made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, and wins over a fair few more as the movie makes its festival rounds. But it has earned several negative reviews, including one from /Film’s Jason Gorber at TIFF, who wrote, “Like the fossils encrusted in rock there’s a core aspect of this film that’s certainly worth digging out, it’s just not entirely excavated through its execution, still trapped in its austere and distanced style. Lee’s film lacks the precision of a Barry Lyndon or the exquisitely intense gaze of Portrait of a Lady on Fire, making Ammonite’s deliberate pace and chilly characters feel little more than trinkets in a sea-side store – fine to look at, but little more.”

I still remain intrigued by Ammonite despite the divisive reviews, though it’s uncertain when I’ll get a chance to decide for myself, as the trailer only teases that the film is “coming soon.” No release date has yet been set for either theaters or VOD.

Here is the synopsis for Ammonite, which also stars Fiona Shaw, Gemma Jones, Alec Secareanu, and James McArdle.: