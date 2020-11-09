Ammonite, the romantic period piece starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan, now has a release date. In fact, it has two release dates. The film will hit theaters (assuming any are still open) this Friday. However, if you can’t or won’t return to a theater, never fear – the flick will find its way to premium on-demand in December.

Ammonite

In Ammonite:

“In the 1840s, acclaimed self-taught paleontologist Mary Anning works alone on the wild and brutal Southern English coastline of Lyme Regis. The days of her famed discoveries behind her, she now hunts for common fossils to sell to rich tourists to support herself and her ailing widowed mother. When one such tourist, Roderick Murchison, arrives in Lyme on the first leg of a European tour, he entrusts Mary with the care of his young wife Charlotte, who is recuperating from a personal tragedy. Mary, whose life is a daily struggle on the poverty line, cannot afford to turn him down but, proud and relentlessly passionate about her work, she clashes with her unwanted guest. They are two women from utterly different worlds. Yet despite the chasm between their social spheres and personalities, Mary and Charlotte discover they can each offer what the other has been searching for: the realization that they are not alone. It is the beginning of a passionate and all-consuming love affair that will defy all social bounds and alter the course of both lives irrevocably.”

Francis Lee directs Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan in the drama, which will find its way to theaters this Friday, November 13. After that, you can look for Ammonite on VOD starting December 4. Ammonite had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this year, where it was met with so-so reviews, including one from our own Jason Gorber.