(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

Hour-long TV dramas about small-town murders never get old, so Showtime is swooping in with your latest edition of small-town cop vs the world. Their upcoming series American Rust, based on a novel of the same name, is just a few months away from its premiere. If you’re psyched to solve another mystery and get a glimpse of another grim small town, keep scrolling. Below is everything you need to know about American Rust.

American Rust Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

America Rust begins airing on Showtime on September 12. The series will consist of nine-episode airing weekly on Sunday nights. With its premise and paced-out release, it has the potential to garner the same buzz as Mare of Easttown, with weekly speculation dominating social media.

What is American Rust?

American Rust is based on Philip Meyer‘s debut novel about a fictional Pennsylvania town turned upside down by a murder. The novel centered on the decline of the American middle-class by showing a corrupted small community, with plenty of tension even before discovering a body. The series follows police chief Del Harris, whose investigation of the murder is morally compromised when the son of the woman he’s in a relationship with becomes the prime suspect. Questions of corruption drive the story forward, as Del questions what lengths he’d go to for the woman he loves.

An adaptation for American Rust has actually been in the works for a few years now. Back in 2017, the USA Network had a pilot episode written by Meyer in collaboration with Brian McGreevy and Lee Shipman. It would’ve been directed by Halloween Kills’ David Gordon Green, but was scrapped the following year.

American Rust Synopsis

Here’s the official synopsis for American Rust.

Based on Philipp Meyer’s celebrated debut novel American Rust, AMERICAN RUST is a compelling family drama that explores the tattered American dream through the eyes of complicated and compromised chief of police Del Harris (Daniels) in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania. When the woman he truly loves sees her son accused of murder, Harris is forced to decide what he’s willing to do to protect him.

American Rust Director, Crew, and More

Oscar Nominee Dan Futterman serves as showrunner and writer for the series. Futterman has previously received praise for his past work on Capote and Foxcatcher, which both received screenplay nominations at the Academy Awards. Futterman also executive produces the series alongside its star Jeff Daniels, Michael De Luca, Adam Rapp, Paul Martino, Katie O’Connell Marsh, and Elisa Ellis.

American Rust Cast

Jeff Daniels leads the cast as police chief Del Harris, blinded by his love for Maura Tierney‘s Grace Poe. Alex Neustaedter stars as her son, Billy Poe, who is accused of murder. The series also stars Bill Camp, David Alvarez, Julia Mayorga, Mark Pellegrino, and Rob Yang.

American Rust Trailer