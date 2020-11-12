Sooner or later we need to have a serious discussion about how we, as a society, allowed American Horror Story to last for 10 seasons. Not only that, but the show will now have its own spin-off – American Horror Stories. Ahead of the premieres of both shows, creator Ryan Murphy has revealed a fang-filled new American Horror Story season 10 poster along with American Horror Stories details.

Behold! The poster for American Horror Story season 10! At first glance I thought this was something involving dentistry, what with the teeth and all. But no, it’s just a very fangy person getting their tongue tattooed. What can this tell us about the new season? I have no idea. Is it about teeth? Is it about tattoo artists? Is it about Ryan Murphy laughing all the way to the bank as he unleashes more glitzy, campy mediocrity upon us? We’ll see! Murphy previously posted a teaser poster that featured some hands clutching a cliff overlooking some water, with the caption “Things are beginning to wash up on shore.”

Series regular Sarah Paulson is back for season 10, because of course she is. Other returning cast members include Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, and Angelica Ross. Creator Ryan Murphy shared that new poster you see above, and he also shared this poster for the spin-off series American Horror Stories.

We knew the spin-off series was going to feature standalone, self-contained episodes. With the new poster, Murphy also added: “We are doing 16 one hour stand-alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends and lore…many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love. More to follow…”

Look, I know people love this show, but I want to counter that with this: maybe they don’t? It just seems to me that every time a new American Horror Story season rolls around, fans get excited. Then the season starts, and by the third or fourth episode, everyone seems to be in agreement that what they’re watching is actually kind of awful. And yet…they keep coming back for more. It’s a strange phenomenon and one day I hope scientists study it so I can understand just what the hell is going on here.

Anyway, American Horror Story season 10 will arrive on FX in 2021. As for American Horror Stories, there’s no concrete date for that yet, but you can expect to find it on FX as well, at some point.