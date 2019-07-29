Ryan Murphy‘s anthology horror series American Horror Story has taken place in locations like a murder house, a deranged carnival, and an insane asylum, but the upcoming ninth season takes place at one of the most horrifying locations of all: a peaceful lakeside summer camp. The setting actually does look pretty idyllic in the new American Horror Story: 1984 teaser trailer – well, except for the masked killer who’s lurking around the place. Check out the homage-filled teaser below.

American Horror Story 1984 Teaser

Looks like Murphy is a fan of 1980s slasher movies – especially Friday the 13th, which ends with a decomposed Jason Voorhees bursting out of the water to attack its protagonist, an action that’s mirrored here. Hanging out under the car brandishing a knife is a scary new touch, and certainly helps to offset this teaser’s sheen of a dreamy summer with its implied promises of getting hammered, catching some rays, and getting laid.

My question about this season, though, is whether Murphy’s 1984 story is going to be able to live up to some of the excellent parodies of the past few years, from 5 Second Films’ absurd Dude Bro Party Massacre III (the first two films in that franchise don’t actually exist) to Todd Strauss-Schulson’s hilarious and surprisingly moving The Final Girls. Does Murphy have what it takes to incorporate the aesthetics of the ’80s slasher subgenre while also delivering satisfying character beats? Is this new season going to loop back in and incorporate elements from previous seasons, like how last season brought back the Coven witches to do battle against the Murder House Antichrist? Will the show lose a step without Sarah Paulson in a major role and with Evan Peters and Billy Eichner skipping the season entirely? (OK, so apparently I have several questions, not just one.)

Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, John Carroll Lynch, Leslie Grossman, and Matthew Morrison return as cast members in Murphy’s troupe of series regulars, and they’ll be joined this season by new additions like Angelica Ross (Pose), DeRon Horton (Dear White People), and Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, who’s playing Roberts’ character’s boyfriend.

American Horror Story: 1984 premieres on FX on September 18, 2019.