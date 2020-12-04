American Gods season 3 is all about destiny — which it turns out you can’t outrun, nor put on ice. Even when you attempt to lay low in a wintry Wisconsin town, as Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) is doing in the third season of the fantasy thriller series based on Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed novel of the same name. Watch the American Gods season 3 trailer below.

American Gods Season 3 Trailer

I’ll admit that I stopped watching American Gods after showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green left, and the Starz series went through a revolving door of showrunners and behind-the-scenes drama before landing current showrunner Charles Eglee (The Walking Dead) for season 3.

The show continues to be increasingly unrecognizable from season 1’s (admittedly very different) vision and from Gaiman’s book, as new guest stars and new stakes crowd a significantly quiet part of the story. As I remember, the latter half of the American Gods book, which was my favorite part of the book, slowed things down as Shadow took refuge in the quiet Midwestern town of Lakeside, where strange disappearances had been taking place. It was a nice break from the divine wars and schemes of the first half of the story, and a refreshing change of pace to an old-fashioned mystery.

But season 3 of American Gods seems to be raising the stakes even higher, introducing Danny Trejo as one of the many forms of the villainous Mr. World, who is primarily played by Crispin Glover; Julia Sweeney, a woman who welcomes Shadow to Lakeside; Wale as a silver-tonged “Orisha” god named Chango; Blythe Danner as Demeter; Marilyn Manson as Johan Wengren; and Herizen Guardiola as Oshun.

In Season 3 of American Gods, “Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away, and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin to make his own path, guided by the gods of his black ancestors, the Orishas. But he’ll soon discover that this town’s still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don’t get to simply reject being a god. The only choice—and a choice you have to make—is what kind of god you’re going to be.”

American Gods season 3 premieres on STARZ on January 10, 2021.