American Gods is returning this March, and the full trailer is here to sound the alarm. The second season of the Starz adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s novel will unleash all-out war as the old gods go to battle with the new. This trailer certainly looks epic, but can the show distance itself from its many behind-the-scenes troubles? Time will tell. Watch the American Gods season 2 trailer below.

American Gods Season 2 Trailer

I enjoyed American Gods season 1, but the behind-the-scenes drama has soured me on it a bit. Original showrunners Michael Green and Bryan Fuller were fired after season 1, either for budget issues or for straying too far from Neil Gaiman’s source material, depending on who you ask. The departure of Green and Fuller caused anger among some cast members, and they weren’t very happy when new showrunner Jesse Alexander was brought in to change things. Then, Alexander was also apparently fired. Cast members left and rumors persisted that the show was having script issues.

But now, it’s coming back. The footage here looks very epic, full of lots of slow-motion action shots. But I can’t quite muster up the excitement that I had for season 1. Perhaps actually watching the season will change that. Season 2 continues the season 1 storyline about war brewing between the old gods and the new. Still stuck in the middle of all of this is ex-con Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle), bodyguard of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane). Shadow continues to try to make sense of all this mystical mayhem, with his undead wife Laura (Emily Browning) in tow.

American Gods season 2 debuts on Starz March 10, 2019.