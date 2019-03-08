American Gods season 2 arrives on Starz next week, bringing a whole new wild season inspired by Neil Gaiman‘s epic novel. In anticipation of the new premiere, we’re debuting two exclusive tracks from the American Gods season 2 soundtrack, composed by Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans. The composers are new to the show, having not handled the score for season 1, and they’ve crafted something bigger, darker, and stranger in the process. Hear the two tracks below.

Shoot Out – American Gods Season 2 Soundtrack

Choose A Side – American Gods Season 2 Soundtrack

Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans, composers responsible for scores for the films The Autopsy of Jane Doe and Boy Erased, AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, and Netflix’s Ozark and The OA, have brought a brand new sound to American Gods. Featuring “darker and grittier elements”, and even “bombastic and dramatic” sounds, the duo use “an eclectic mix of world percussion and other instruments; choirs and vocal groups of varying sizes, guitars, horns, synthesizers, and even old tape machines” to conjure up something unique. As American Gods is a ultimately story about traveling across America, the soundtrack team made sure to pay tribute to American culture with the music they created – “gritty blues-rock, gospel, avant-garde jazz and modern classical to distorted EDM.”

“[Season 1 composer] Brian Reitzell most certainly set a beautiful playing field for us,” the composers said in a previous interview. “We loved the first season and thought it was groundbreaking. He has helped set the stage for that creative freedom and we are taking full advantage of it! We’re really having blast with season 2. There are really no limits in this crazy show, so we’re doing some wild stuff.”

In American Gods, “Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) is released from prison to the news his wife, Laura (Emily Browning), has died in a car accident. Bereft and desperate to return home for her funeral and the full story, Shadow finds himself sucked into the world of the enigmatic and all knowing Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane). As he and Wednesday travel across the United States, recruiting for a mysterious war that Wednesday believes is imminent, Shadow has his faith tested in the strangest of ways.” In season 2, the battle of the Gods set up last season “moves towards crisis point. While Mr. World plots revenge, Shadow throws in his lot with Wednesday’s attempt to convince the Old Gods of the case for full-out war, with Laura and Mad Sweeney in tow.”

American Gods season 2 premieres on Sunday, March 10.