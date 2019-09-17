Two of cable TV’s most fantastical dramas just announced two very different cast additions. Rock star Marilyn Manson has been converted to the American Gods cast, joining the Starz series’ third season as — fittingly — a Viking death metal band lead singer. Meanwhile, Timothy Olyphant is returning to the FX family in a recurring guest star role in Fargo season 4.

Marilyn Manson Joins the American Gods Cast

Marilyn Manson is the latest actor to worship at the feet of Ian McShane in American Gods season 3. Deadline reports that Manson is joining the third season of the series adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s award-winning 2001 novel as the “blood-thirsty Johan Wengren, lead singer of the Viking death metal band Blood Death.” Wengren and Blood Death are a major source of power for McShane’s Mr. Wednesday in his war with the New Gods. It’s a role quite close to home for the rocker, though probably without the Nordic god-worshipping.

“As a long-time admirer of his estimable talent as an author, artist, musician and actor, it is dope indeed to be working with Mr. Manson in Season 3 of American Gods,” showrunner Chic Eglee said of Manson’s joining the ensemble led by Ricky Whittle. “Bringing his specific energy, wit and boundless enthusiasm for all-things-Neil Gaiman to the role of Johan, a Norse ‘berserker’ in service to Odin, his performance promises to be disturbing, original and uniquely entertaining.”

This isn’t Manson’s first time on the small screen, Manson starred for several seasons on Sons of Anarchy, and has acted regularly since 1997 in films like Lost Highway, Jawbreaker, and Bowling for Columbine.

Fargo Season 4 Adds Timothy Olyphant

Timothy Olyphant is reuniting with the network that gave him his breakout role in Justified. The Santa Clarita Diet star has been cast in the upcoming fourth season of Fargo, according to Variety, in a recurring guest star role.

Olyphant will play a character named Dick “Deafy” Wickware in the fourth season of the critically acclaimed anthology crime series created by Noah Hawley. Chris Rock leads the cast of season 4, which takes place in 1950s Kansas City and follows two crime syndicates —led by Italian-Americans and African Americans — coming to a collision after their uneasy peace is shattered. The season 4 cast is rounded out by Uzo Aduba, Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Salvatore Esposito, Andrew Bird, Jeremie Harris, Gaetano Bruon, Anji White, Francesco Acquaroli, Emyri Crutchfield, and Amber Midthunder.

Fargo season 4 airs on FX in 2020. American Gods season 3 has not yet confirmed a premiere date.