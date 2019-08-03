It seems like rideshare drivers are all the rage in movies and TV these days, but where Stuber finds the comedy in it, American Dreamer shows the dark side.Actor/comedian Jim Gaffigan takes a dramatic turn as a cash-strapped rideshare driver who escorts a drug dealer on the side to make extra money. But when he’s driven to desperation, he decides to kidnap a drug dealer’s child, and things quickly go south from there. Watch the American Dreamer trailer below.

American Dreamer Trailer

Jim Gaffigan may best be known for his stand-up specials and various guest appearances in comedy feature films, but the actor is attempting to expand his acting chops in a series of dramatic roles. In addition to a supporting role in the indie thriller Them That Follow (which is about a snake-handling religious sect), Gaffigan is taking the lead in American Dreamer, a film that sees him going dark as a desperate rideshare driver who resorts to the worst possible means to get cash fast. Banned from visiting his son by his ex-wife and seeing his limited funds dwindling, Gaffigan’s character takes to chauffeuring a low-level drug dealer around town, until he comes up with the brilliant plan of kidnapping the dealer’s girlfriend. But his plan immediately goes wrong when he breaks in to find the dealer’s young son instead, and decides to go through with a kidnapping anyway.

The casting may be strange and the premise a little silly, but this trailer is actually quite intense and gripping, and showcases Gaffigan’s acting chops. American Dreamer may end up being a surprising little thriller.

Directed by Derrick Borte, who co-wrote the script with Daniel Forte, American Dreamer also stars Robbie Jones and Isabel Arizza.

Here is the synopsis for American Dreamer:

A down on his luck rideshare driver who makes extra cash chauffeuring a low level drug dealer around town finds himself in a serious financial bind and decides to kidnap the dealer’s child.

American Dreamer opens in theaters on September 20, 2019.