American Crime Story and American Horror Story are two of FX’s hottest shows, both from creator Ryan Murphy. Murphy has signed a deal with Netflix so he won’t be producing any new series for FX, but FX is keeping their current Murphy series going. During an executive panel for the Television Critics Association, FX CEO John Landgraf said there are many new seasons of American Crime Story in development.

“We have three or four ideas in active development where we’ve acquired rights, done a fair amount of research, got writers working on them,” Landgraf said. “I couldn’t tell you which one of them is likely to be ready first but my sense is the likelihood is they’ll all be produced over time. There are more cycles of American Horror Story and American Crime Story to come.”

American Crime Story began with The People Vs. O.J. Simpson, which became a phenomenon as viewers who lived through the trial discovered all new scandalous details week by week. The second season, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, was a more haunting, sobering look at the life of killer Andrew Cunanan.

At one point, a season on Hurricane Katrina was supposed to go between O.J. and Versace, then pushed until after. Now, it appears Katrina is not one of the four in development.

“As far as I know, Katrina is not still in the mix,” Landgraf said.

One rumored American Crime Story is the Monica Lewinski scandal, but Landgraf did not specify which subjects were still in the mix. Given the tonal differences between seasons one and two, it seems every season of American Crime Story will be dictated by the subject matter, and the writers and directors hired. Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski wrote O.J. and Tom Rob Smith wrote Versace.

Another Murphy series, Feud, has so far only had one season on FX. Bette and Joan explored the rivalry between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis while making What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? Should there be more Feuds on Murphy’s minds, FX will happily produce more.

“Right now, Ryan doesn’t have another idea for the next cycle of Feud,” Landgraf said. “Having worked with Ryan now for 16 years, my experience of him is he gets inspired by something and calls and tells you, ‘Good news,I have an other cycle of X or Y coming.’ I wouldn’t be surprised if I get a call about another cycle of Feud.”

American Horror Story is Murphy’s most secretive show. For the past few seasons he has not even revealed the subject of the season until it premieres. For Apocalypse he gave hints about combining Coven and Murder House casts, and for Cult he teased its relationship to Election Night, but don’t expect to get any hints out of Murphy or Landgraf at this time. Landgraf deferred to Murphy to reveal what he wants about any future American Horror Story seasons when he’s ready.