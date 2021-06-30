We’re just a few days away from the Fourth of July, and what better way to celebrate the United States of America’s birthday than with a completely accurate almost documentary-like film that recreates, in painful detail, exactly how our founding fathers created this country? There’s a new red-band trailer and an opening day video for the new Netflix movie America: The Motion Picture, which feature those old familiar yarns that we all learned countless times in elementary school. You know, like when Paul Bunyan and his giant blue ox fought an anthropomorphized Big Ben clock on a massive battlefield.



America: The Motion Picture Red Band Trailer

This over-the-top smorgasbord of tongue-in-cheek excessive patriotism was directed by Archer executive producer Matt Thompson, who is making his feature directorial debut here. The project is written by Dave Callaham, who has a laundry list of credits including The Expendables, Wonder Woman 1984, the new Mortal Kombat film, and the forthcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2. Channing Tatum (Magic Mike) stars as George Washington, Judy Greer (Halloween) plays Martha Washington, Jason Mantzoukas (The League) voices Samuel Adams, Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse) voices Thomas Edison (?!), Will Forte (Last Man on Earth) voices Abraham Lincoln, and there are plenty of other surprises in the cast that I won’t ruin here.

This red band trailer reminds me of what the people who make Fast and Furious movies might do if they were trying to come up with the most ridiculous possible origin story for the USA – and as a big fan of that franchise, I consider that a compliment.

America: The Motion Picture Opening Day Video

Since the film is available to stream on Netflix today (June 30, 2021), the streamer also released this additional “opening day” video, which gives us a closer look at a zombified Ben Franklin, a busty Statue of Liberty, and what appears to be a RoboCentaur: a being whose bottom half is that of a horse, but whose torso and head is a replica of the lead character from Paul Verhoeven’s 1987 science fiction classic RoboCop. Again, all of this is totally accurate and looks like it should be immediately integrated with the curriculum in public elementary schools across the country (nay, the world).