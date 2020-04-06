AMC has decided to follow HBO’s lead and provide some free streaming content for folks stuck at home (AKA everyone). AMC Networks is now offering several programs to stream for free, including The Walking Dead, Mystery Science Theater 3000, Comedy Bang Bang, and more. So please, stay the hell home so we can flatten the curve and get beyond this current situation.

AMC Networks – which includes AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and Sundance Now – are giving everyone a good reason to stay home: free stuff. Free is always good, and it’s especially good now, since so many of us find ourselves facing financial hardship. So even if you’re not a subscriber to any of those channels, AMC has you covered. They’re making AMC has made the first half of The Walking Dead Season 10 available for free until May 1 (per Deadline).

IFC has Baroness von Sketch Show, Birthday Boys, Spoils of Babylon, Spoils Before Dying, Bunk, Food Party, and select episodes from Comedy Bang Bang and Mystery Science Theatre 3000. Sundance Now shows that will be free (until April 14) include Riviera, The Restaurant, Public Enemy, and The Bureau. And BBC America will feature the entire Planet Earth collection – Planet Earth I & II, Blue Planet I & II, Frozen Planet, and Seven Worlds, One Planet. That’s a lot of planets, folks.

Regarding the move to select free content, Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, said:

“We want to join with our talent and respond to this moment in the best way that entertainment companies can – which is, to entertain people. Our We’re With You campaign is intended to give information, to offer companionship in the kind of responsive way that linear tv is uniquely able to, and we want to offer audiences the chance to have a laugh, maybe especially important at times of crisis. We also wanted to make our great content available to more viewers at a time when we are all looking for fantastic things to watch.”

AMC is also going to run new commercials that feature various AMC stars – including The Walking Dead‘s Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Better Call Saul‘s Rhea Seehorn and Giancarlo Esposito – in homemade videos. So, again: just stay home. Heck, stay home even if you don’t want to watch stuff on AMC. It’s the right thing to do.