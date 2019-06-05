Bottleneck Gallery, one of the world’s best pop culture poster purveyors, is teaming with Vice Press for a new Amblin art show called Amblinesque, which pays tribute to the movies of director Steven Spielberg and his Amblin production company. Talented artists Matt Ferguson and Foley have created some spectacular new takes on films like Back to the Future, Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Gremlins, and E.T. Check out a few of the new posters below.

io9 debuted the new Amblin art show posters, and you should head over there to see them all. But I’ve grabbed a few of my personal favorites, led by Ferguson’s “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark,“ which is 36 x 24 inches and costs $50. This one will be in an edition of 200, but there’s a variant option available as well.

This poster captures one of my favorite shots in Raiders, with Indy’s silhouette standing out and the hot Egyptian sun in the background, with the entire environment bathed in a rich orange color. Doubly cool is the underground aspect, with them standing directly on top of the Well of Souls and those snarling sculptures just waiting to scare Sallah as he peers inside through the roof.

Here’s Ferguson’s take on the Back to the Future trilogy. Each of them costs $50, is being sold in an edition of 175, and will be available in a variant.

And finally, here’s one image from Aussie artist Florey focusing on Spielberg’s 1983 classic E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.

There’s something magical about the way Amblin movies captured the feeling of twilight, almost as if the transition from day to night mirrored many of its protagonists’ trajectories from children to adults, and Florey’s E.T. poster seizes on that idea wonderfully.

There are five more posters over at io9 which I’d encourage you to check out, including a nice throwback to Gremlins and another cool Raiders of the Lost Ark piece that reimagines Indy running from the boulder in the movie’s opening scene. All of these represent a percentage of the posters that will be on display in the show.

“Amblinesque” is scheduled to debut on June 14, 2019 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the Bottleneck Gallery, 60 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY. It will remain on display through July 10, 2019, and Bottleneck Gallery and Vice Press will be selling the remaining pieces online sometime soon, so stay tuned to their sites for more information about when you might be able to get your hands on these if you can’t make it out to the gallery in person.