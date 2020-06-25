Black Panther and Creed star Michael B. Jordan, an outspoken proponent of racial justice in Hollywood since long before the current wave of protests supporting Black Lives Matter swept the globe, has teamed up with Amazon Studios to launch A Night at the Drive-In, “a nationwide summer screening series featuring a wide selection of films celebrating multi-cultural voices in cinema.” The screening series will be completely free, and consist of double features. Find out which movies are playing, and where you can see them, below.

Folks are still (understandably!) worried about returning to movie theaters as the coronavirus pandemic rages on, but drive-ins provide a safer alternative for folks to experience big-screen entertainment in the comfort of their own vehicles. This screening series is intended to “evoke the nostalgic joy of a summer evening at the drive-in with family and friends,” all while celebrating diverse voices. Free refreshments will be provided by Black and Brown-owned businesses: Path Water, Pipcorn Popcorn and Partake Cookies. Jordan curated the series with his teams at his production company, Outlier Society, and his new marketing arm, 8788, and they chose from Amazon Prime’s library of movies. Here’s the schedule:

As you can see, each double-feature is centered around a common theme, and there’s a wide variety of films in the mix: romantic dramas, superhero movies, hilarious comedies, and more. This is a really cool idea, and I know many of you are probably going to jump at the chance to see these movies on the big screen again (or, depending on your age, maybe for the first time).

“With this drive-in summer series, I hope that friends and families are able to not only enjoy, but to learn and grow,” Jordan said in a statement. “Now more than ever, amplifying Black and Brown stories means engaging culture to speak to hearts and minds about the world we live in. As we use this opportunity to reimagine community and proximity, I am excited that these films will be shared and celebrated all across the country.”

Here’s the list of participating drive-in theaters:

Vineland Drive-In – Los Angeles, CA

Overlook Drive-In – New York, NY

Solano Twin Drive-In– San Francisco, CA

Sacramento Drive-In 6 – Sacramento, CA

Las Vegas 6 Drive-In – Las Vegas, NV

Shankweiler’s Drive-In – Philadelphia, PA

Galaxy Drive-In – Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX

Showboat Drive-In – Houston, TX

Ford Wyoming Drive-In – Detroit, MI

Springmill Drive-In – Cleveland, OH

South Drive-In Twin – Columbus, OH

Jesup Drive-In Twin – Savannah, GA

Bengies Drive-In – Baltimore, MD

Ocala Drive-In – Orlando, FL

Parkway Drive-In – Knoxville, TN

Midway Twin Drive-In – Cleveland, OH

Glendale Drive-in – Phoenix, AZ

Transit Drive-In – Buffalo, NY

Badin Drive-In – Charlotte, NC

Monetta Drive-In – Augusta-Aiken, SC