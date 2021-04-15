Serena Williams is already a global superstar athlete by being a 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion. But soon people will get to see her in a new light with Amazon Studios producing a new documentary series that will follow her life on and off the tennis court.

The Hollywood Reporter has news on the Amazon Serena Williams documentary series that’s currently in production. The series doesn’t yet have a title, but this is the first project in a new first-look deal that Serena Williams has struck to create scripted and unscripted projects for Amazon.

Serena Williams is coming off a tough loss to Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open earlier this year. If she had won, it would have been her 24th Grand Slam title, but she couldn’t pull off the win. Williams also teared up and left the press conference abruptly following the match, so we know there’s at least some compelling drama that will be chronicled in this documentary series.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement, “Serena has transformed her sport and become one of the most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs and women of her generation, admired not only for her unmatched prowess on the court but for her dedication to advocacy as well. We’re incredibly excited to share her journey in this new series, and to work with her to create new original content for our Prime Video customers worldwide.”



The life of Serena Williams won’t just be chronicled in this documentary series either, because Warner Bros. Pictures is also releasing King Richard, a movie about Richard Williams, the father and coach of Serena Williams and her fellow tennis champion sister Venus Williams. The film is slated to arrive in theaters and on HBO Max starting on November 19, 2021. Speaking of HBO Max, there’s also a five-part documentary series from 2018 called Being Serena that’s now available to stream.

As for the new documentary series for Amazon Studios, we’re not sure how long they’ll be gathering footage of Serena Williams, so we’re not sure when we can expect it. But we can expect much more from Williams and Amazon. In a press release, the athlete said: