Ali Wong might be a genius. Not only is she being romanced by Randall Park in the upcoming Netflix rom-com Always Be My Maybe, but she has multiple suitors played by Daniel Dae Kim and, surprise, Keanu Reeves. A wild John Wick appeared in the new trailer for Always By My Maybe, looking fresh in a crushed velvet jacket and some hipster specs. Watch the new Always Be My Maybe trailer to receive the best gift for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

Always Be My Maybe Trailer

The new Always Be My Maybe fleshes out the plot a little more than what we saw in the teaser, with Wong’s Sasha and Park’s Marcus getting a little more backstory, and a charming meet-cute-again. I was already on board with this film at the prospect of Ali Wong and Randall Park as the romantic leads. Just 5 years ago, the concept of an Asian-American led rom-com was incredibly rare, but now on the heels of Crazy Rich Asians and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, it’s becoming the norm. And two talented comedians like Wong and Park make for an already great team. But then you throw in Daniel Dae Kim as the resident bad boyfriend, and a wild Keanu Reeves as Sasha’s hot hipster fling, and you’ve got my attention.

First of all, I love seeing Reeves lean into his Asian-American ancestry (Reeves is part Chinese-Hawaiian) by being a part of a majority-Asian cast like Always Be My Maybe. Second, I think it’s hilarious that Netflix dropped this trailer on the eve of John Wick: Chapter 3‘s theatrical release — witch Reeves rocking essentially the same hairstyle and facial hair as John Wick. It’s ridiculous and extra, and I love it.

Here is the synopsis for Always Be My Maybe:

Everyone assumed Sasha and Marcus would wind up together except for Sasha and Marcus. Reconnecting after 15 years, the two start to wonder… maybe?

Always Be My Maybe premieres in select theaters and on Netflix on May 31, 2019.