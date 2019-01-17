Lakeshore Records will be dropping a a collector’s edition vinyl soundtrack to the Netflix sci-fi series Altered Carbon next month, and we have your first look at it. Featuring original music by Jeff Russo, a cover of a White Zombie song, and some eye-catching pink artwork, this is going to be one unique, unusual release. See the Altered Carbon vinyl soundtrack art premiere below.

Behold, in all its pink glory! Hello Unicorn, obviously a send-up of Hello Kitty, pops-up early in Altered Carbon when one of the characters uses a backpack featuring the cartoon character to stash a gun. Even if you’ve never seen the show (which is currently streaming on Netflix), this is neat. The music contained within the grooves of that pink LP comes from Jeff Russo, a prolific composer responsible for music from Fargo, The Night Of, Star Trek: Discovery, Legion, Snowfall and more. The release also features songs by Jeff Russo & Jordan Gagne, Sune Rose Wagner (Ravonettes) and series star Renée Elise Goldsberry (who was also in an obscure Broadway show called Hamilton; maybe you’ve heard of it). Also included: cover songs by White Zombie – “More Human Than Human”, RL Burnside – “Let My Baby Ride” and Johnny Cash – “Ain’t No Grave”.

The vinyl will be released Friday Feb 22, 2019. A pre-order link is available here.

And here are the details, including track list: