Takeshi Kovacs is back, and he’s ready to stop chasing his ghosts. The former soldier turned investigator returns in the second season of Netflix’s Altered Carbon, wearing yet another body. After Joel Kinnaman played the character originally depicted by Will Yun Lee, Anthony Mackie is taking over as Takeshi Kovacs in Altered Carbon season 2. Watch the Altered Carbon season 2 teaser below.

Altered Carbon Season 2 Teaser

“This is a ghost story,” Mackie narrates as Takeshi Kovacs, dropping his voice down an octave and adding a growl to his delivery. “Technology has conquered death… But if you chase after your ghosts, you just might become one.”

The teaser comes with flashes of new footage of the second season, which returns to Netflix this month, two years after the Laeta Kalogridis-created sci-fi series first premiered on the streaming service in February 2018. But it’s very much a teaser, with not many details revealed about the plot of Altered Carbon season 2. We do know the second season features another cast-shuffling body-swap plot, with the Avengers: Endgame star becoming the new body for Takeshi Kovacs, the lone surviving soldier in a group of elite interstellar warriors who was tasked with solving his own murder in season 1.

The second season will also feature Simone Missick as Trepp, Dina Shihabi as Dig 301, Torbin Liebrecht as Colonel Ivan Carerra, James Saito as Tanaseda Hideki, Renee Elise Goldsberry as Quellcrist Falconer and Chris Conner as Poe.

Altered Carbon season 2 premieres on Netflix on February 27, 2020.