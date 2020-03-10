Netflix seems to have a fixation — nay, an addiction — to CG-animated animes. And I’m begging you, please stop. We tolerated it for The Dragon Prince, which delivered a captivating story despite its unusual animation style, and we suffered through the Godzilla animes. We’re ignoring the Pokémon movie remake. But now Netflix is giving Altered Carbon, a sci-fi series based on the novel by Richard K. Morgan, the glossy 3D anime makeover and, wow, it sure looks like the other video game-like animes the streaming giant has released. Watch the Altered Carbon: Resleeved trailer below.

Altered Carbon Resleeved Trailer

Altered Carbon: Resleeved is an anime spin-off of Netflix’s hit sci-fi series Altered Carbon that is meant to “expand the universe” of the series created by Laeta Kalogridis and based on the 2002 novel of the same title by English author Richard K. Morgan. Resleeved follows Takeshi Kovacs on a mission to protect a young tattoo artist while investigating the death of a yakuza boss, alongside a tough-as-nails CTAC agent. The feature is written by Cowboy Bebop writer Dai Sato and Tsukasa Kondo, directed by Jo Nakajima, and produced by Anima.

Resleeved the latest attempt by Netflix to hit all corners of the market with its original properties with both live-action shows and anime spin-offs — another being the upcoming Witcher anime movie. Anime is one of the biggest draws for the streaming giant, and they’ve released their fair share of original shows, spin-offs, as well as containing an impressive archive of classic animes. And they all kind of look the same: that shiny 3D-animation with glassy-eyed characters and bold, heavy shading. I get that it’s easer to animate shows with computer animation nowadays, but it’s just not aesthetically pleasing. But I’m sure it will be a big hit for Netflix, and the 3D animated animes will just keep coming.

Here is the synopsis for Altered Carbon: Resleeved:

On the planet Latimer, Takeshi Kovacs must protect a tattooist while investigating the death of a yakuza boss alongside a no-nonsense CTAC.

Altered Carbon: Resleeved premieres on Netflix March 19, 2020.