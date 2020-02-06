After years of playing precocious teens and stony-faced ingenues in stylish arthouse dramas, Elle Fanning will finally get to relax and just play an ordinary teen. Granted, a grieving teen who begins a tumultuous romance with Justice Smith’s angsty boy, but an ordinary grieving teen, at least. Fanning has had an interesting and envelope-pushing early careers, but it’s prevented her from starring in a cheesy romantic drama or a sentimental weepy. Now, she gets to kill two birds with one stone in Netflix’s teen drama All the Bright Places. Watch the All the Bright Places trailer below.

All the Bright Places Trailer

Most bright young stars have to pay their dues by starring in a few romantic tearjerkers or cheesy rom-coms before moving onto the buzzy arthouse drama, but Elle Fanning has done the reverse, starring in films like 20th Century Women, Nicolas Winding Refn’s The Neon Demon, and Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled before she even got to do the sentimental romance film.

Now she gets to fall in love sadly in All the Bright Places, based on the bestselling novel by Jennifer Niven, which tells the story of Violet (Fanning) and Theodore (Detective Pikachu‘s Justice Smith), who meet and learn to fix each other’s emotional scars together. All the Bright Places seems ripe to make every teen who watches it cry, which makes Netflix the perfect home for it.

All the Bright Places also stars Alexandra Shipp, Kelli O’Hara, Lamar Johnson, Virginia Gardner, Felix Mallard, Sofia Hasmik, Keegan-Michael Key, and Luke Wilson.

Here is the synopsis for All the Bright Places:

Based on the internationally bestselling novel by Jennifer Niven, All The Bright Places tells the story of Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) and Theodore Finch (Justice Smith), who meet and change each other’s lives forever. As they struggle with the emotional and physical scars of their past, they come together, discovering that even the smallest places and moments can mean something. This compelling drama provides a refreshing and human take on the experience of mental illness, its impact on relationships, as well as the beauty and lasting impact of young love.

All the Bright Places hits Netflix on February 28, 2020.