James Cameron‘s experience using performance capture for 2009’s Avatar convinced him that Alita: Battle Angel would be possible, and in the ten years since, the technology has dramatically improved. 20th Century Fox has released a cool behind the scenes video about the techniques that were used on the set to capture star Rosa Salazar‘s performance in Alita, and the video is much more detailed than the typical fluff featurettes that tend to accompany studio releases like this.

As you can see, Cameron and his longtime producer Jon Landau explain how the production installed cameras on the actual sets instead of asking Salazar to perform everything separately in a green-screened room. She’s a promising young actress (if you’re not familiar with her, watch the underrated FXX comedy Man Seeking Woman), but allowing her to inhabit the same physical spaces as her fellow actors makes all the difference in the world.

That technique will be familiar to anyone who read about my visit to VFX house Digital Domain last year to see how they created Thanos for Avengers: Infinity War. There’s a ton of additional info in that article, but here’s the video for those of you who may have missed it:

Alita is receiving mixed-to-positive reviews so far, and I’d encourage you to read our own Hoai-Tran Bui’s full review right here.

Alita: Battle Angel arrives in theaters on February 14, 2019.