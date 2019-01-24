20th Century Fox has released a new Alita: Battle Angel clip and music video ahead of the sci-fi film’s February release. The first clip dives deeper into the titular cyborg’s (played by Rosa Salazar and her eyes) mysterious past and features a sparring scene that is later reflected in the music video for the Dua Lipa Alita: Battle Angel theme, “Swan Song.”

Alita Battle Angel Clip

“The woman in my memory called me 99.” Alita ponders on the flash of her previous life, which her savior and protector Dr. Dyson Ido (Christoph Waltz) promises she’ll remember in time. But it does her no good until she begins to spar in her room, proving to be an agile fighter who can punch a mirror without breaking the glass.

It’s a cool scene we’ve seen before in various trailers, and one that the marketing for the film seems to be marketing around, especially with its likeness appearing in the music video for Dua Lipa’s Alita single, “Swan Song.”

Alita Battle Angel Music Video: Swan Song

The “New Rules” singer dedicates herself to the Alita tie-in with a music video that takes place in an Iron City-esque scrapyard, where she and her back-up dancers sift through junk metal and scraps before breaking into dance. But after her dancers get captured, Dua Lipa performs the same mirror spar that Alita did in the above clip, and even sees herself in Alita. It’s a wacky music video that will definitely age well in the next few years (it won’t).

Robert Rodriguez directs Alita: Battle Angel based off the cyberpunk manga of the same name by Yukito Kishiro. Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley and Keean Johnson also star.

Alita: Battle Angel opens in theaters on February 14, 2019.