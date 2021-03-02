In space, no one can hear you game. Aliens: Fireteam is a new third-person survival shooter that allows players to blast away at some Xenomorphs, and you can watch a loud trailer for the game below. The cooperative game is headed to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Steam this summer, and while it doesn’t look like it’s going to be as scary as Alien: Isolation, it’s bound to provide some entertainment for players.

Aliens Fireteam Trailer

Ready to shoot some Xenomorphs? Alien: Fireteam will let you do just that, with a “next-gen, cooperative third-person survival shooter” set in the Alien universe. The game will be class-based, allowing players to pick from five different classes – Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, Doc and Recon. Each class has their own “special abilities and character perks,” and players will have access to an “extensive arsenal of 30+ weapons and 70+ mods/attachments in your effort to eradicate the Alien threat. An innovative Perk Board modifies and improves your abilities, while a unique Challenge Card system alters the approach to each Campaign mission, offering a new experience with every playthrough.”

The game will find you dealing with “20 enemy types, including 11 different Xenomorphs along the evolutionary scale from Facehuggers to Praetorians, each designed with their own intelligence to ambush, outsmart and eviscerate vulnerable marines.” Here’s a full synopsis:

2202. A mysterious distress call reroutes your Marine Assault Unit to LV-895 in the outer colonies, where deadly Xenomorph legions, hidden corporate secrets, and ancient alien ruins await your arrival. Set in the iconic Alien universe, Aliens: Fireteam is a cooperative third-person survival shooter that drops your fireteam of hardened marines into a desperate fight to contain the Xenomorph threat. Face off against waves of terrifying Xenomorph and Weyland-Yutani Synthetic foes alongside two players or AI teammates, as you and your fireteam desperately fight your way through four unique campaigns that introduce new storylines to the Alien universe. Create and customize your own Colonial Marine, choosing from an extensive variety of classes, weapons, gear and perks, battling overwhelming odds in this heart-pounding survival shooter experience.

I’m not a gamer by any stretch of the imagination (I have a Nintendo Switch and I barely use it), but this does look like fun. The recent Alien game Alien: Isolation received plenty of praise for being so damn scary, but this looks like a different kind of experience.

Aliens: Fireteam will arrive this summer.