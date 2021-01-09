The final episode of Jeopardy! hosted by the late Alex Trebek aired Friday afternoon, marking the end of an era for the long-running, beloved quiz show. The episode was shot last year and was originally intended to air around Christmas, but Sony Pictures Television and ABC held back the final week of episodes in order to send-off Alex Trebek the right way. The episode ended with a touching tribute looking back at some of Alex’s funniest and most delightful moments over the years, and needless to say, it will probably tug at your heartstrings quite a bit.

Alex Trebek’s Final Jeopardy Tribute

The Alex Trebek tribute features amusing moments of the host dancing gleefully, throwing on some crazy costumes, poking fun at himself, bringing his own kids onto the show a couple times, and generally enjoying the hell out of this longtime position he’s held on television and in our hearts. Alex Trebek made Jeopardy! a joy to watch, and the series will never be the same without him, but Sony Pictures Television is currently trying to figure out who will step up to the podium to replace the iconic host.

When Alex Trebek recorded this final episode, he had no idea that he wasn’t coming back, so he signed off with his customary departure by saying, “Thank you ladies and gentlemen for spending the time with us. We’ll see you again next week.” We wish that were still the case, but we’re thankful for all the time that we got to spend with Alex Trebek over the years.

Though he wasn’t able to record a final farewell himself, Alex Trebek did give a thoughtful message to kick off the final week of episodes. Since these episodes were meant to air leading up to Christmas, it’s about the season of giving, but the message he shares with all of us is still one we can act on during these difficult times.