Alamo Drafthouse is holding “slut-only” screenings of the raunchy Canadian teen comedy Slut in a Good Way to promote sex positivity. The film follows a teenager named Charlotte who, after a bad break-up, decides to explore her sexuality, which results in her facing society’s harsh double standards. To celebrate the acclaimed film, Alamo is holding “Sluts Only” screenings in Austin, Brooklyn, San Francisco, and Omaha.

Directed by Sophie Lorain and written by Catherine Léger, the Québécois film, which is in French with English subtitles, received three Prix Iris nominations at the 2nd Prix Iris in 2018 and earned buzz at the Tribeca and Fantastic Fest film festivals last year. The film stars newcomer Marguerite Bouchard as a teenager who, while exploring her sexuality post-break-up, discovers the harsh realities of double standards with sex.

The “slut-only” screenings welcome “anyone that’s ever been marginalized by the word slut, and for anyone who believes that open and honest conversations about sex are the best way to defeat double standards,” according to the Alamo Drafthouse press release. While those are some pretty vague qualifications, Alamo indicates that the screenings will be open to all ages despite the film’s R-rating. Sarah Pitre, Alamo Drafthouse’s Senior Director of Programming & Promotions, said in a statement:

“When it comes to sexual exploration, there remains a double standard. Sex for boys can be seen as a step towards manhood, while girls are typically steered away from embracing their sexuality. In no small part due to its female writer and director, SLUT IN A GOOD WAY highlights that disconnect in a thoughtful and comedic way that’ll deeply resonate with women and men alike.”

However, Alamo’s reclamation of the word “slut” to market a comedy rings a little hollow after the company was taken to task for its history of sexual assault and harassment at its theater chains over the past two years. Allegations of sexual misconduct within the company’s inner circles began to surface in 2016 after Devin Faraci, an Alamo Drafthouse-employed film writer, stepped down after being accused of sexual assault. Things snowballed from there, with allegations emerging around Ain’t It Cool News founder Harry Knowles, who co-founded Alamo’s film festival Fantastic Fest. Just last year, Splinter published a blistering expose of Alamo Drafthouse’s history of minimizing sexual harassment.

So it wouldn’t be a surprise if moviegoers raise an eyebrow at Alamo Drafthouse’s marketing for Slut in a Good Way, as good as a film as it may be. Might be good to read the room, Alamo.