Alamo Drafthouse Now Offering Theater Rentals in Two Locations
Posted on Tuesday, August 11th, 2020 by Chris Evangelista
If you’re missing movie theaters and have an extra $300-plus burning a hole in your pocket, Alamo Drafthouse wants to help. The theater chain is offering patrons a chance to rent out the joint for 30 of their friends, with 40 movies to pick from, including The Iron Giant, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Jaws, and more. The theater rental will run you $150 and there’s a required minimum food purchase of $150, too. And oh yeah, you and your friends will still have to buy tickets.
If you’re in Texas or Colorado, Alamo Drafthouse is offering you a chance to go back to the movies. Your Own Private Alamo allows filmgoers a chance to rent out an Alamo Drafthouse Theater in either Austin, Texas, or Denver, Colorado, and invite up 30 friends to attend a screening of your choice (provided its a title from the list of 40 films available to rent).
Alamo lists the “starting price” for this as $150, but there’s a catch. For one thing, you also have to commit to an additional $150 minimum food purchase. And for another, all thirty of those friends have to purchase their own tickets (Alamo adds “Tickets are at general admission pricing and are not for resale. Ticket pricing does not include tax or online ticketing fees). So you’re going to have to plop down well over 300 bucks to make this happen, but if you’re splitting it with a bunch of pals, that might not be such a bad deal.
Here are the titles you can pick from:
ABOMINABLE
DESPICABLE ME
DESPICABLE ME 3
DOLITTLE
DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH (2018)
E.T.
HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON
KUNG FU PANDA
MINIONS
SECRET LIFE OF PETS
SHREK
SING
SPIRIT: STALLION OF CIMARRON
THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS
THE IRON GIANT
THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE
THE MUPPET MOVIE
TROLLS
1941
ALWAYS
CASABLANCA
DUEL
PRINCE OF DARKNESS
SIXTEEN CANDLES
THE GOONIES
THE LOST WORLD: JURASSIC PARK
THE SUGARLAND EXPRESS
UNCLE BUCK
VILLAGE OF THE DAMNED (1995)
WEIRD SCIENCE
A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET
AQUAMAN
BATMAN (1989)
BREAKFAST CLUB
GREMLINS
JAWS
JURASSIC PARK
MAD MAX: FURY ROAD
SUPERMAN (1978)
THE LOST BOYS
THE MATRIX
THE THING (1982)
THEY LIVE
WONDER WOMAN
And, in case you’re wondering, yes, you have to wear a mask…in the lobby area, at least:
Masks are required in all public areas – lobbies, restrooms, and hallways – at Alamo Drafthouse. Because these screenings are popular with families and small groups of close friends, unless a local or state mandate is in effect, mask-wearing inside the theater is up to you.
More info can be found here.