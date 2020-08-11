If you’re missing movie theaters and have an extra $300-plus burning a hole in your pocket, Alamo Drafthouse wants to help. The theater chain is offering patrons a chance to rent out the joint for 30 of their friends, with 40 movies to pick from, including The Iron Giant, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Jaws, and more. The theater rental will run you $150 and there’s a required minimum food purchase of $150, too. And oh yeah, you and your friends will still have to buy tickets.

If you’re in Texas or Colorado, Alamo Drafthouse is offering you a chance to go back to the movies. Your Own Private Alamo allows filmgoers a chance to rent out an Alamo Drafthouse Theater in either Austin, Texas, or Denver, Colorado, and invite up 30 friends to attend a screening of your choice (provided its a title from the list of 40 films available to rent).

Alamo lists the “starting price” for this as $150, but there’s a catch. For one thing, you also have to commit to an additional $150 minimum food purchase. And for another, all thirty of those friends have to purchase their own tickets (Alamo adds “Tickets are at general admission pricing and are not for resale. Ticket pricing does not include tax or online ticketing fees). So you’re going to have to plop down well over 300 bucks to make this happen, but if you’re splitting it with a bunch of pals, that might not be such a bad deal.

Here are the titles you can pick from:

ABOMINABLE

DESPICABLE ME

DESPICABLE ME 3

DOLITTLE

DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH (2018)

E.T.

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON

KUNG FU PANDA

MINIONS

SECRET LIFE OF PETS

SHREK

SING

SPIRIT: STALLION OF CIMARRON

THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS

THE IRON GIANT

THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE

THE MUPPET MOVIE

TROLLS

1941

ALWAYS

CASABLANCA

DUEL

PRINCE OF DARKNESS

SIXTEEN CANDLES

THE GOONIES

THE LOST WORLD: JURASSIC PARK

THE SUGARLAND EXPRESS

UNCLE BUCK

VILLAGE OF THE DAMNED (1995)

WEIRD SCIENCE

A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET

AQUAMAN

BATMAN (1989)

BREAKFAST CLUB

GREMLINS

JAWS

JURASSIC PARK

MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

SUPERMAN (1978)

THE LOST BOYS

THE MATRIX

THE THING (1982)

THEY LIVE

WONDER WOMAN

And, in case you’re wondering, yes, you have to wear a mask…in the lobby area, at least:

Masks are required in all public areas – lobbies, restrooms, and hallways – at Alamo Drafthouse. Because these screenings are popular with families and small groups of close friends, unless a local or state mandate is in effect, mask-wearing inside the theater is up to you.

More info can be found here.