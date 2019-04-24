Get ready for “A Whole New World” to get stuck in your head all day. The iconic song from 1992’s Aladdin is as beloved as the animated Disney classic, and people were waiting with bated breath for the new rendition of it for the live-action remake. Now you can listen to a clip of it in the new Aladdin TV spot.

Aladdin TV Spot

Just when you thought you were tapped out of Aladdin, the latest TV spot pulls a fast one on you with its rendition of “A Whole New World,” one of the best songs in Disney’s animated oeuvre. Originally written by Alan Menken and Tim Rice, the song is an all-time classic and its inclusion in this trailer will undoubtedly pique people’s interests — or at least get the song stuck in their heads for the rest of the day.

As much of a mess as this film could potentially be, at least we know the music will be great. Disney Legend and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken returns to provide the score, and has composed two new songs with La La Land‘s Oscar-winning songwriters Benji Pasek and Justin Paul. Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott seem more than up to the challenge of singing these iconic songs, so hopefully Aladdin won’t be a total disaster.

Here is the official synopsis for Aladdin, directed by Guy Ritchie:

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, “Aladdin” is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, “Aladdin” is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s “Aladdin.” The film stars Will Smith as the Genie; Mena Massoud as Aladdin; Naomi Scott as Jasmine; Marwan Kenzari as Jafar; Navid Negahban as the Sultan; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia and Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders.

Aladdin flies into theaters on May 24, 2019.