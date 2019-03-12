Disney has been slowly rolling out the teasers for Aladdin, all of which have been met with, let’s say, mixed reactions. The first teaser trailer in October featured plenty of the original 1992 animated film’s iconography, but barely featured the titular character played by Mena Massoud, much less the film’s highest-billed actor, Will Smith. But then a special TV spot revealed our first look at Smith as the giant, blue genie, and that wasn’t quite well-received either.

Now, Disney has finally released the first official Aladdin trailer in all its wondrous glory. Watch the first full Aladdin trailer below.

Aladdin Trailer

No matter how many “wonders” Disney unveils, Aladdin just can’t keep up with the magic of the 1992 animated musical. From the uncanny design of Smith’s genie, to the overly familiar imagery, Aladdin doesn’t quite live up to the promise of taking audiences to a whole new world. But perhaps this official trailer can convince us. Massoud stars as Aladdin, the titular street rat who gets roped in by Marwan Kenzari‘s villain Jafar to bring him a magic lamp. But when Aladdin frees the Genie (Smith) from the lamp, the former thief gets a chance at love with the plucky Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott).

The Aladdin cast is rounded out by Navid Negahban as Jasmine’s father the Sultan, as well as Nasim Pedrad as Dalia and Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders, two roles created solely for the remake of the movie. The latter is likely another suitor for Princess Jasmine, one much different from the prince seen in the original Aladdin. There’s also Numan Acar as Hakim, which was the name of one of the henchman in the original Aladdin, and that very well could be the case here too.

Alan Menken returns to provide the score for Aladdin, which will include new recordings of the original songs he wrote with Howard Ashman and Tim Rice. There will also be two new songs joining the beloved soundtrack from the original movie, this time written by Menken, Benji Pasek and Justin Paul. Guy Ritchie directs the script he wrote with John August.

Here is the synopsis for Aladdin:

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, “Aladdin” is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, “Aladdin” is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s “Aladdin.”

Aladdin hits theaters on May 24, 2019.