Guy Ritchie’s live-action remake of Aladdin took some creative licenses from the 1992 animated classic, including the addition of a new song, “Speechless,” that will be sure to earn Disney its coveted Best Original Song nomination at the Oscars. But another original song was almost included in the film. Titled “Desert Moon,” this Aladdin deleted song has been released by Disney ahead of Aladdin‘s Digital HD release this week. Listen to “Desert Moon” below.

Aladdin Deleted Song: Desert Moon

A duet between Mena Massoud‘s Aladdin and Naomi Scott‘s Jasmine, “Desert Moon” takes place early in the film after the two first meet and are separated — Jasmine by her duties as princess, Aladdin by his undertaking to enter the Cave of Wonders by Jafar. But where “Speechless,” Jasmine’s radio-friendly solo song penned by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, felt a little out of place in the more Broadway-style hits of the original soundtrack, “Desert Moon” actually sounds like it fits in better with the rest of the songs. It’s kind of a shame that they cut this song, though I can see why — it doesn’t offer the poppy empowerment of “Speechless” that’ll play well when performed on the Oscars stage.

Disney has released this “Desert Moon” clip in celebration of the Digital HD release of Aladdin today and ahead of the Blu-ray and DVD release in September. The remake’s release is also accompanied by the original animated film’s addition to the Walt Disney Signature Collection, which is also now available on Digital and on Blu-ray and DVD September 10.

Aladdin is available on Digital today, followed by Blu-ray on September 10, 2019. You can pre-order here.