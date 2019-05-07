Disney is far from done unleashing their live-action remakes. Next up: Aladdin, which has Will Smith stepping into the iconic shoes, er…I mean, lamp of the Genie. However this film turns out (reaction to the trailers has been mixed, to say the least), it’s clear Smith is giving it his all. In two Aladdin clips below, you get to see the actor bring his Big Willie Style to the Disney universe. In one clip from the film, the Genie shows off his powers. In another clip, Smith is a guest on the Tonight Show, and performs his version of “Friend Like Me.”

Aladdin Clip

Of all the footage I’ve seen from Aladdin so far, this clip might be the best. Why? Because it’s simply Will Smith being Will Smith. Smith hasn’t made the best career choices lately, but he remains a movie star for a reason – charisma. Very few actors working today have the charisma that Smith does, and he blends it with an effortless screen presence that’s on full display here. Smith’s take on the Genie is a lot cooler than Robin Williams’s now-iconic, super-manic voice work. And that’s fine – it would be weird if Smith were trying to do a Williams impression. Also: this scene deserves points for not going for the obvious choice of having Smith respond to Aladdin’s wish to become a prince by saying, “A fresh prince?”

As for the other performances, I’m not so sure about Mena Massoud, who plays Aladdin, though. His line delivery here, and in most trailers, feels oddly flat. Hopefully it’ll play better in the final film.

Friend Like Me

Speaking of charisma, you know who doesn’t have it? Jimmy Fallon, host of The Tonight Show. Here, Fallon giggles his way through an interview with Smith, leading to Smith doing a live performance of his version of the “Friend Like Me” song. Smith also talks a bit about how he was reluctant to take on the role at first. In summation: Will Smith – charming fellow. Jimmy Fallon – giggling doofus.

Aladdin opens May 24, 2019.