A writer publishes a wildly popular fan fiction series that gets turned into a book. That book becomes a phenomenon and eventually gets adapted into a steamy, boundary-pushing feature film franchise. Sound familiar? Well, rinse and repeat that formula that was set by Fifty Shades of Grey — which famously traces its roots back to a Twilight fan fiction — and you’ve got After, the upcoming erotic romance movie that is (literally) a Harry Styles fan fiction meets Fifty Shades of Grey. See the After trailer below.

After Trailer

A naive, studious girl meets a tattooed bad boy: What could go wrong? It’s the premise of 90% of erotic thrillers, but After has one thing going for it that the others don’t: the upcoming feature film directed by Jenny Gage is based on a fan fiction about former One Direction member Harry Styles. Originally published as a series on Wattpad by author Anna Todd, After caught the attention of book publishers Simon & Schuster, who signed Todd on a deal to publish the After series of novels in 2014. With Fifty Shades of Grey leaving a void for mainstream erotic romances, it was only a matter of time before After got its feature adaptation. But the weird thing is that it’s for teens, so how risque it can get?

It’s probably a little unnerving for Styles to be the inspiration for the steamy story, which follows a college freshman named Tessa who meets the dark and mysterious rebel Hardin Scott (yes, they kept the initials the same), who makes her question her entire approach to life. But based on the trailers, the most erotic that After gets are make-out sessions and one scene where Hardin gets Tessa off with a hardcover book. We’ll see if that skates by to let After, which is not yet rated, get that PG-13 rating.

Here is the official synopsis for After:

AFTER follows Tessa (Josephine Langford), a dedicated student, dutiful daughter and loyal girlfriend to her high school sweetheart, as she enters her first semester in college. Armed with grand ambitions for her future, her guarded world opens up when she meets the dark and mysterious Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), a magnetic, brooding rebel who makes her question all she thought she knew about herself and what she wants out of life.

After opens in theaters on April 12, 2019.