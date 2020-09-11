In case you forgot, DC FanDome isn’t over just yet. The big event celebrating all-things-DC was split in half, with the first installment – DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes – arrived in August. Now, DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse is set to arrive this weekend, and bring with it all sorts of new things for fans to nerd out about. One program coming to FanDome this weekend is a revival of the 1940s Adventures of Superman radio series, which will feature the voices of Wilson Cruz, Tim Daly, Daniel Dae Kim, and more.

The Adventures of Superman was a radio serial that originally aired from 1940 to 1951, and featured – you guessed it – the adventures of Superman. Now, Warner Bros. and The Creative Coalition are bringing the show back this weekend at DC FanDome, and will use “original scripts from the long-running radio serial recently unearthed from the Warner Bros. Studios vault.” The event supports The Creative Coalition’s work to protect and advance the arts in schools and communities across the nation.

From the looks (or, sounds) of things, Wilson Cruz, Tim Daly, and Daniel Dae Kim will all be voicing Superman at some point (Daly also voiced the Man of Steel on Superman: The Animated Series). Other voice cast members include Jason Alexander, Troian Bellisario, Erich Bergen, Anthony Carrigan, Terry Crews, Sam Daly, Lea DeLaria, Giancarlo Esposito, Sean Giambrone, Nicholas Gonzalez, Jason Isaacs, Richard Kind, Eric McCormack, Dean Norris, CCH Pounder, Anthony Rapp, Yolonda Ross, Caterina Scorsone, Tony Shalhoub, Tamara Tunie, Henry Winkler, Alfre Woodard, and Constance Zimmer.

“We are thrilled to join comic fans and creators at DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse to bring the original Superman to life and celebrate the arts,” said Creative Coalition CEO Robin Bronk. “We encourage Superman fans to learn more about The Creative Coalition’s mission to support the arts by visiting TheCreativeCoalition.org. We are grateful to Warner Bros. and DC for supporting that work.”

Listeners can tune into the one-hour event beginning at 10:00 AM PST, for 24 hours. The program will be available on-demand, so fans can access it throughout the day, whenever they want. DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse is a 24-hour, on-demand experience accessed via the DCFanDome.com on Saturday, September 12.