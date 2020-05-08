There’s a new sheriff in town and it’s super adorable. Everyone’s favorite genderfluid robot is back in Adventure Time: Distant Lands, the first episode of which gives BMO the spotlight. BMO has always been a cute supporting player, but in its upcoming episode of the series of four new HBO Max animated specials, the sentient robot gets to play sheriff and conquering hero. Watch the BMO-centric Adventure Time: Distant Lands teaser below.

Adventure Time Distant Lands Teaser

If anyone can save this planet, it’s Sheriff BMO. #AdventureTimeDistantLands streaming soon on #HBOMax. ??? pic.twitter.com/OFTCO78VES — HBO Max (@hbomax) May 8, 2020

BMO may be incapable of emotion, but it can still enjoy being the conquering hero of an alien planet in the first episode of Adventure Time: Distant Lands. The new teaser for episode 1 of the HBO Max animated specials, titled “BMO,” starts out like a dark and dangerous action-adventure, ominously presenting “a doomed alien world on the brink of destruction.” Suddenly, something crashes down from the sky. But instead of an intimidating warrior emerging from the ruins, it’s the adorable sentient video game console BMO. BMO teams up with a new bunny-type character to save the alien planet, and it looks cute doing it — donning a sheriff hat and ordering its new friend around like a horse.

BMO has gone on its own adventures before, but never has it gone on an adventure as grand and blockbuster-sized as this one. It’s fitting that BMO gets to star in a sci-fi flick, because there’s just something so inherently funny about a cutesy airhead stumbling into a wild space adventure.

Here is the synopsis for the first episode of Adventure Time: Distant Lands, titled “BMO”:

“When there’s a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there’s only one hero to call, and it’s probably not BMO. Except that this time it is!”

Adventure Time: Distant Lands brings back series creator Pendleton Ward, and gives the spotlight to fan-favorite characters Finn, Jake, Marceline, Princess Bubblegum, BMO and Peppermint Butler in four brand-new episodes that will debut on the launch of HBO Max. The first two specials set to air in 2020 are “BMO” and “Obsidian,” a Marceline and Princess Bubblegum-centric story, while Peppermint Butler’s “Wizard City” and the Finn and Jake reunion “Together Again” will follow at undisclosed dates.

A follow-up to the acclaimed Cartoon Network animated series, Distant Lands looks like it will recapture that surreal, trippy comedy that made Adventure Time a cult classic and a winner of eight Primetime Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award, and countless other accolades.

Adventure Time: Distant Lands debuts on HBO Max soon.