If you love watching Cartoon Network’s late night, grown up programming block called Adult Swim, you’ll probably be happy to hear it will finally get a channel of its own. But you might not be as happy to hear that you’ll have to live in Canada if you want to take advantage of it. Yet again, our neighbors to the North have come out on top, literally and figuratively.

Cartoon Brew called our attention to an announcement from Corus Entertainment in Canada revealing the first ever 24-hour Adult Swim channel. The new channel will debut on April 1, 2019 and will feature Adult Swim original programming such as Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, Tim & Eric’s Bedtime Stories, and The Eric Andre Show. Also joining the line-up will be syndicated shows like Seth MacFarlane’s Family Guy and American Dad, as well as Bob’s Burgers. All the new episodes of current programming on Adult Swim in the US will be released day and date on the Canadian channel.

While the Adult Swim channel is new, it’s actually a rebrand of the Corus Action channel. Meanwhile, Cartoon Network Canada and Teletoon, which previously aired Adult Swim content in the evening, will now air family friendly programming 24 hours a day.

Daniel Eves, SVP of TV networks for Corus, had this to say about the shift:

“We’re thrilled to bring the unique Adult Swim experience to viewers in Canada. Adult Swim rounds out our specialty portfolio with its one-of-a-kind programming, and strengthens Corus’ presence as the leader in specialty entertainment in Canada.”

Could A U.S. Version Be On The Way?

This is great news for Canada, but the question is when is this going to happen in the United States? Sure, Adult Swim has been part of Cartoon Network since 2001, but fans probably wouldn’t mind a lot more opportunities to see them more often. That would be especially awesome if Adult Swim reached back into their early years to air more old episodes of shows like Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Sealab 2021, Home Movies, Space Ghost: Coast to Coast, Tim & Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, and more.

Personally, I like the idea of Adult Swim separating from Cartoon Network because it might allow the latter to start airing more of the classic cartoons like Tom and Jerry, the old Looney Tunes, The Jetsons, The Flintstones, and more. Sure, Boomerang provides access to those kinds of animated classics, but I miss being able to catch them on Cartoon Network.