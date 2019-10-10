Listen to an Exclusive Track From ‘The Addams Family’ Soundtrack
Posted on Thursday, October 10th, 2019 by Chris Evangelista
The Addams Family are back, in cartoon form. The new animated film based on the classic, creepy comic strip from Charles Addams, boasts an all-star voice cast and animation meant to emulate Addams’ original style. The film also features a score courtesy of Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna, and we’re debuting an exclusive Addams Family soundtrack track below.
The Addams Family Soundtrack – Give My Creatures Life
Lakeshore Records will release The Addams Family—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack digitally on October 11, featuring a whopping 41 tracks Composed by Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna (The Imaginarium of Dr. Parnassus, Tyrant), the score bucks tradition, blending non-western music with an orchestral score. Also, sadly, there is no “Addams Groove” performed by M.C. Hammer.
Regarding their score, Mychael and Jeff Danna said
“In Conrad Vernon’s and Greg Tiernan’s visually lavish film, they take us back to the Addams Family ‘s old country’ European roots as the film begins its journey. Musically we relished the opportunity to explore things from that perspective, and arrived at Gypsy Music as a way to access the history and the dark humor of the family as they migrate to America to start their new lives. Combining gypsy instrumentation and modalities from Spain and Eastern Europe with a cinematic orchestra, gave us a tremendously colorful and lively palette to work with. Adding a dash of large gothic organ and musical saw to the brew, we created a sound that moved easily between Large & Frightening and Whimsical – Gothic and Ironic. We felt it appropriate to have moments where we honored Vic Mizzy’s popular 1964 Addams Family tv theme song, a tune that is linked inextricably with the iconic Addams characters. We enjoyed putting that music into a new light, with gypsy instruments and time signatures, and sometimes the full orchestra pounding out the familiar 4 note refrain.”
The Addams Family opens in theaters October 11. See the full soundtrack track list below.
The first family of Halloween, the Addams Family, is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, the Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbor.
Based on the famous New Yorker creations of Charles Addams, MGM’s animated comedy features an all-star voice cast let by Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, , Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, Allison Janney, Elsie Fisher and Snoop Dogg. Directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, The Addams Family will be released in theaters on October 11, 2019.
Track List
01. Welcome To The Addams Family
02. It’s Creepy, It’s Kooky
03. Unhappy Darling?
04. I Now Pronounce You Monsters
05. Lurch On The Loose
06. Make Yourself At Home
07. What A Lovely Morning
08. Wednesday’s Wish
09. Let The Games Begin
10. Uncle Fester Arrives
11. What Is Beyond The Gate?
12. Margaux’s Here To Help
13. Assimilation!
14. Balloon
15. Opposite Of Sad
16. The Addams Visit Eastfield
17. Wednesday And Parker
18. An Army Of Freaks
19. Scented Embalming Fluid
20. Eastfield Junior High
21. Margaux Inflames The Townsfolk
22. Give My Creatures Life!
23. Gramma Brings Gifts
24. Wednesday’s Room
25. Tea And Seance
26. Pugsley Has Two Left Feet
27. Wednesday Leaves Home
28. Mommy’s Crafting Room
29. A Town Overrun
30. An Addams Family Reunion
31. Addams‘ Aren’t Wanted Here
32. The Hour Is Upon Us
33. Mazurka Fail!
34. Wednesday Crashes The Party
35. Margaux Attacks
36. If They’re Freaks, Then So Are All Of You
37. My Little Raven
38. Give Us A Chance To Make It Right
39. Pugsley Coronation
40. Get Out!
41. Addams Family Theme – HeathisHuman