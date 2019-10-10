The Addams Family are back, in cartoon form. The new animated film based on the classic, creepy comic strip from Charles Addams, boasts an all-star voice cast and animation meant to emulate Addams’ original style. The film also features a score courtesy of Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna, and we’re debuting an exclusive Addams Family soundtrack track below.

The Addams Family Soundtrack – Give My Creatures Life

Lakeshore Records will release The Addams Family—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack digitally on October 11, featuring a whopping 41 tracks Composed by Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna (The Imaginarium of Dr. Parnassus, Tyrant), the score bucks tradition, blending non-western music with an orchestral score. Also, sadly, there is no “Addams Groove” performed by M.C. Hammer.

Regarding their score, Mychael and Jeff Danna said

“In Conrad Vernon’s and Greg Tiernan’s visually lavish film, they take us back to the Addams Family ‘s old country’ European roots as the film begins its journey. Musically we relished the opportunity to explore things from that perspective, and arrived at Gypsy Music as a way to access the history and the dark humor of the family as they migrate to America to start their new lives. Combining gypsy instrumentation and modalities from Spain and Eastern Europe with a cinematic orchestra, gave us a tremendously colorful and lively palette to work with. Adding a dash of large gothic organ and musical saw to the brew, we created a sound that moved easily between Large & Frightening and Whimsical – Gothic and Ironic. We felt it appropriate to have moments where we honored Vic Mizzy’s popular 1964 Addams Family tv theme song, a tune that is linked inextricably with the iconic Addams characters. We enjoyed putting that music into a new light, with gypsy instruments and time signatures, and sometimes the full orchestra pounding out the familiar 4 note refrain.”

The Addams Family opens in theaters October 11. See the full soundtrack track list below.

The first family of Halloween, the Addams Family, is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, the Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbor. Based on the famous New Yorker creations of Charles Addams, MGM’s animated comedy features an all-star voice cast let by Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, , Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, Allison Janney, Elsie Fisher and Snoop Dogg. Directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, The Addams Family will be released in theaters on October 11, 2019.

Track List

01. Welcome To The Addams Family

02. It’s Creepy, It’s Kooky

03. Unhappy Darling?

04. I Now Pronounce You Monsters

05. Lurch On The Loose

06. Make Yourself At Home

07. What A Lovely Morning

08. Wednesday’s Wish

09. Let The Games Begin

10. Uncle Fester Arrives

11. What Is Beyond The Gate?

12. Margaux’s Here To Help

13. Assimilation!

14. Balloon

15. Opposite Of Sad

16. The Addams Visit Eastfield

17. Wednesday And Parker

18. An Army Of Freaks

19. Scented Embalming Fluid

20. Eastfield Junior High

21. Margaux Inflames The Townsfolk

22. Give My Creatures Life!

23. Gramma Brings Gifts

24. Wednesday’s Room

25. Tea And Seance

26. Pugsley Has Two Left Feet

27. Wednesday Leaves Home

28. Mommy’s Crafting Room

29. A Town Overrun

30. An Addams Family Reunion

31. Addams‘ Aren’t Wanted Here

32. The Hour Is Upon Us

33. Mazurka Fail!

34. Wednesday Crashes The Party

35. Margaux Attacks

36. If They’re Freaks, Then So Are All Of You

37. My Little Raven

38. Give Us A Chance To Make It Right

39. Pugsley Coronation

40. Get Out!

41. Addams Family Theme – HeathisHuman