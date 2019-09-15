Ready to head to space with handsome astronaut Brad Pitt? If so, you might want to check out these two new Ad Astra clips, showing Pitt front and center in director James Gray‘s new sci-fi epic. The first clip has Pitt firmly on terra firma, while the second finds him on another planet, having a terse conversation with Ruth Negga. Watch the clips below.

Ad Astra – Lima Project

This first Ad Astra clip gives viewers a good idea of the tone director James Gray is going for – slow-burn, with lots of ominous glances and pregnant pauses. Here, Pitt’s character Major Roy McBride is asked about the Lima Project – the first manned mission to the outer solar system decades ago. And it just so happens that the commander of that mission was McBride’s father, Clifford McBride (Tommy Lee Jones). As Roy says, his father’s ship disappeared 16 years into the mission. But as it turns out, Roy’s father might still be alive out there in space. Cue the shocked look on Brad Pitt’s face.

Ad Astra – Good Luck

This second clip is a bit more mysterious. Here, Pitt and Ruth Negga’s character Helen Lantos are cruising around in a rover, having a conversation about…something. I honestly don’t know what the heck they’re talking about, because there is zero context. All I know is that the conversation sounds serious, and both characters look suitably haunted.

As a big fan of the work of James Gray, I’m excited to see Ad Astra. Gray is responsible for flicks like We Own the Night, The Immigrant, and The Lost City of Z, and the prospect of him working with an even bigger canvas here is too good to pass up. In addition to Pitt, Negga, and Jones, Ad Astra also features Liv Tyler, Donald Sutherland, Jamie Kennedy, Kimberly Elise, LisaGay Hamilton, John Ortiz, and Natasha Lyonne.

Ad Astra blasts off September 20.