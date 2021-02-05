If you’ve been dying to see Minari, here’s a great way to do it safely.

Film distribution company A24 has launched the A24 Screening Room, a website where film fans can access virtual screenings of their new movies. The only title listed so far is Minari, writer/director Lee Isaac Chung‘s excellent family drama, but presumably we’ll be able to watch upcoming films there as well. (The Green Knight, anyone?) Get details about the new A24 virtual screenings below.



The company sent out a tweet announcing the launch of the A24 Screening Room, which will allow viewers to purchase tickets to virtual screenings of Minari starting this Monday, February 8, 2021 at noon Eastern. (Note: the screenings actually begin on February 12.) Tickets cost $20, and viewers will have access to the movie for a four hour window that starts at 7:00 P.M. ET. Plus, there will be an exclusive Q&A with the cast and crew after the movie. The only downside is that this is only available in the United States, so folks in other countries will have to wait a bit longer to see it.

For those of us who have refused to go out and re-enter movie theaters because this country is still in the middle of a deadly pandemic, this is the type of thing that we’ve been hoping to see from studios for nearly a year now. Sure, some movies have been released to VOD that probably wouldn’t have under normal circumstances, but this virtual screening room is exactly the kind of innovation that feels like it should have been much easier to put together before now, and a no-brainer as a safe way for folks to be able to see brand new movies without risking their lives. Kudos for A24 for making this happen.

Here is Minari‘s official synopsis:

A tender and sweeping story about what roots us, Minari follows a Korean-American family that moves to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother. Amidst the instability and challenges of this new life in the rugged Ozarks, Minari shows the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.

Tickets go on sale this coming Monday, and so far, there are screenings planned for every night from February 12-25. If you’re looking to see a different A24 movie soon, the horror film Saint Maud hits VOD and Epix on February 12.