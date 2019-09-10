Millie Bobby Brown may be a rising starlet with only one feature film and a Netflix mega-hit series under her belt, but the 15-year-old actress is already getting into the producing game. Brown is teaming up with her sister Paige Brown to develop their original drama film, A Time Lost, for Netflix, marking the first re-team between the Stranger Things star and the streaming giant.

Deadline reports that Netflix is teaming up with Millie Bobby Brown and Paige Brown to develop the sisters’ original story idea for its streaming service. Titled A Time Lost, the story “follows a long-standing feud between two Long Island families which comes to a head when one of their teenage daughters is diagnosed with cancer,” according to the outlet.

The film idea had been reportedly been long-gestating, but the Brown sisters are bringing it to the screen by producing A Time Lost through PCMA Productions. Anna Klassen (Dark Hours: Roxana) is attached to write the screenplay.

“We are so grateful to Netflix for their confidence in us and this beautiful story, which we have spent years writing and developing,” Millie Bobby Brown and Paige Brown said in a statement. “It’s about friendship, family and overcoming obstacles when it feels like the world is pushing you down. It’s been a labor of love, literally.”

Lisa Nishimura, VP Independent Film and Documentary Features, added, “Millie is an extraordinary creative talent. We’ve been lucky to have her in our family from the beginning of her career. It is a genuine thrill to witness Millie bring her distinct vision to the screen, now as a writer and producer, alongside her sister on this wonderful film.”

This is Millie Bobby Brown’s second time acting as a producer on a film — she is currently producing the mystery feature film adaptation Enola Holmes, in which she is set to star as the younger sister the famous Sherlock Holmes. It’s uncertain whether Brown will star in A Time Lost, though it would certainly make sense considering the actress’ good relationship with Netflix after Stranger Things shot her to stardom. But this is an exciting development for Brown’s career, and a sign of great things to come as she navigates her way out of the rocky trappings of child stardom.