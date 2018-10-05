Maybe it’s time to let the old ways die. And maybe it’s time to stream the entire A Star Is Born soundtrack. Yes, that’s right – now you can attempt to hit that long, crazy note Lady Gaga belts out in all the trailers, from the safety of your own home. We’re far from the shallow now. Stream the Star Is Born soundtrack below.

A Star Is Born is now playing everywhere, and it’s pretty damn good! As you might have guessed, one of the best elements of the Bradley Cooper/Lady Gaga film is the soundtrack, which is loaded with great songs – and a few snippets of dialogue from the movie as well, in case you want the full experience. That said, if you’ve yet to see the movie, and want to go in fresh, maybe skip over the dialogue tracks – they could be considered spoilers. Then again, A Star Is Born has been remade several times, so there’s a chance you might already know the story even if you haven’t see the flick yet.

If you’re unconcerned with spoilers, or if you’ve already seen A Star Is Born, then by all means, crank this baby, because it really is a great soundtrack. I’ll admit that I’m not a huge Lady Gaga fan, but her voice is phenomenal, and she really knocks it out of the park here. As I said in my review:

“Lady Gaga, who blows the fucking roof off this joint from the get-go, [comes out] strong and never once [lets] up. Despite what several publications have suggested, this is not Ms. Gaga’s acting debut. But it might as well be, because her performance here is a revelation. Fierce, fragile, funny and blessed with killer pipes, the singer-turned-actress is wholly believable. One could argue that she’s essentially playing a fictionalized version of herself, but that doesn’t matter. What matters is how captivating she is.”

Here’s the full soundtrack track list.

Intro Black Eyes – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson. Somewhere Over The Rainbow Fabulous French La Vie En Rose – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Louiguy and Edith Piaf. Produced by Lady Gaga and Brian Newman. I’ll Wait For You Maybe It’s Time – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written by Jason Isbell. Produced by Bradley Cooper and Benjamin Rice. Parking Lot Out of Time – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson. Alibi – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson. Trust Me Shallow – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt. Produced by Lady Gaga and Benjamin Rice. First Stop, Arizona Music To My Eyes – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written by Lady Gaga and Lukas Nelson. Produced by Lukas Nelson. Diggin’ My Grave – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written by Paul Kennerley. Produced by Lady Gaga and Lukas Nelson. I Love You Always Remember Us This Way – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Lori McKenna. Produced by Dave Cobb and Lady Gaga. Unbelievable How Do You Hear It? Look What I Found – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, Paul “DJWS” Balir, Lukas Nelson, and Aaron Raitiere. Produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair. Memphis Heal Me – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, Paul “DJWS” Blair, Julia Michaels, and Justin Tranter. Produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair. I Don’t Know What Love Is – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Lady Gaga and Lukas Nelson. Vows Is That Alright? – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, Paul “DJWS” Blair, Lukas Nelson, and Aaron Raitiere. Produced by Lady gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair. SNL Why Did You Do That? – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Diane Warren, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair. Produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair. Hair Body Face – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written and produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair. Scene 98 Before I Cry – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written and produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair. Too Far Gone – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson. Twelve Notes I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version) – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Aaron Ratiere. Produced by Lady Gaga and Benjamin Rice. I’ll Never Love Again (Extended Version) – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Aaron Ratiere. Produced by Lady Gaga and Benjamin Rice.

And if you can’t get enough of that A Star Is Born action and need more this weekend, here’s some cool news. All three previous versions of A Star Is Born – 1937, 1954, and 1976 – are now streaming on FilmStruck. There’s also an exclusive interview with director Bradley Cooper discussing his reimagining of A Star Is Born and how the previous versions of the film inspired him.