By now, you’ve probably seen the first trailer for A Star Is Born several times, simply because it seems to be attached to almost every single movie playing in theaters right now. Hopefully, a new one comes along soon to show us more of the tragic love story remake starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, but in the meantime, four new A Star Is Born clips have emerged online that help flesh out the music-driven romance at the center of this film.

A Star is Born Clips

As you’ll see below, what’s great about these clips is that it takes a great scene between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga and plays some of the voiceover on top of a montage of footage from the rest of the movie. It’s quite effective, and it makes me believe that all the hype surrounding this movie might be right on the money.

Here’s an extended version of a scene seen in the trailer where Bradley Cooper tells Lady Gaga just how beautiful she is, even though she’s been told the opposite whenever a chance at a singing career comes along. Has the simple act of touching someone’s nose ever been made to be so charming and, dare I say, sexy?

In another scene, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga bum around a parking lot, and the latter shows off her songwriting skills as she comes up with a tune on the spot that brings a warm, confident smile to Cooper’s face. It’s the same song that you hear Lady Gaga belt out with her impressive pipes in the trailer, and here she does it live on camera without any background music to go along with it.

The previous two clips let Lady Gaga shine with her acting chops and her proven singing voice. This one lets Bradley Cooper stretch his legs as a gruff-voiced country singer. We also witness a fine moment with Sam Elliott talking about how it’s up to any given artist to decide what they do with the 12 notes in an octave. It’s rather poetic, even if it’s not all that novel of a concept.

Finally, Bradley Cooper is the focus of this last clip as well, and it seems like he’s hanging by a thread. Dave Chappelle appears in this scene, which fleshes out a moment from the first trailer as well. Cooper seems to be tired of this lifestyle, and Chappelle points out that maybe Lady Gaga can give him a way out. But as she becomes famous, will the spotlight continue to weigh on him and create trouble for their newfound love?

Here’s the official synopsis for A Star Is Born:

In this new take on the tragic love story, Bradley Cooper plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers—and falls in love with—struggling artist Ally (Lady Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer… until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally’s career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.

A Star Is Born hits theaters on October 5, 2018.