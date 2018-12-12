A Simple Favor is one of 2018’s most pleasant surprises – a stylish, funny, twisty dark comedy featuring two killer performances from Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick. The Paul Feig-directed flick is now available on digital, and hitting 4K Ultra Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD on December 18, 2018.

To celebrate, we’re giving away a copy of the Simple Favor Blu-ray, along with the vinyl soundtrack.

In A Simple Favor, “Stephanie (AnnaKendrick), a mommy vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily’s (Blake Lively) sudden disappearance from their small town. Stephanie is joined by Emily’s husband Sean (Henry Golding) in this stylish thriller filled with twists and betrayals, secrets and revelations, love and loyalty, and murder and revenge.” If you slept on the film while it was in theaters, guess what? It’s highly entertaining. Blake Lively’s wardrobe alone makes it worth watching. We’re going to help you see the film by giving away a free copy of the Blu-ray. Here are the special features include on the release.

DIGITAL /4K UHD / BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

3 Audio Commentaries with Cast and Crew

8 Featurettes

Gag Reel

Deleted Scenes

Flash Mob

But wait, there’s more! We’re also giving away the movie’s wonderful soundtrack, which is mostly made up of French songs from the 1960s. Here’s the tracklist.

Side A

01. Ca S’Est Arrangé – Jean Paul Keller

02. Comment Te Dire Adieu – Françoise Hardy

03. Les Passants – Zaz

04. La Madrague – Brigitte Bardot

05. Laisse Tomber Les Filles – France Gall

Side B

06. Le Cactus – Jacques Dutronc

07. Bonnie And Clyde – Brigitte Bardot & Serge Gainsbourg

08. Une Histoire de Plage – Brigitte Bardot

09. Changement – Orelsan

10. Laisse Tomber Les Filles – No Small Children

To win, simply head down into the comments and tell us what your favorite Paul Feig movie is. A winner will be chosen at random. Good luck!

A Simple Favor