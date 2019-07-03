Aardman Animations brings back one of its most beloved characters with A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon. But this sequel to 2015’s Shaun the Sheep The Movie is more than just the classic slapstick and pantomime comedy that we’ve come to love about the character, this time there’s aliens. But don’t worry, they’re the cute, furry kind. Watch the second A Shaun the Sheep Movie Farmageddon trailer below.

A Shaun the Sheep Movie Farmageddon Trailer

Will Becher and Richard Phelan direct the second big-screen venture for Shaun and the flock as they have a close encounter of the cute kind. Wacky hijinks and irreverent humor abound as Shaun and the adorable alien who crash lands near Mossy Bottom Farm seek to smash the establishment and dupe the unsuspecting humans. Farmageddon basically follows the plot to E.T. The Extraterrestrial, as the alien LU-LA has to find her way home so they can avert the alien invasion called Farmageddon and escape the sinister alien-hunting agency. But LU-LA’s magical powers make a mess of things, though it’s the cause of some great comedy like enchanted flocks and wrecked convenience stores. It’s wacky and silly, but Aardman Animation can do no wrong — except take their sweet time to announce a U.S. release for this wonderful stop-motion animated movie.

Here is the official synopsis for A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon:

Strange lights over the quiet town of Mossingham herald the arrival of a mystery visitor from far across the galaxy… When the intergalactic visitor – an impish and adorable alien called LU-LA – crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun soon sees an opportunity for alien-powered fun and adventure and sets off on a mission to shepherd LU-LA home. Her magical alien powers, irrepressible mischief and galactic sized burps soon have the flock enchanted. Shaun takes his new extra-terrestrial friend on the road to Mossingham Forest to find her lost spaceship, unaware that a sinister alien-hunting agency is on their trail. Can Shaun and the flock avert Farmageddon on Mossy Bottom Farm before it’s too late?

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon beams into U.K. theaters on October 18, 2019. No U.S. release date has yet been set.