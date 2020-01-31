A new Quiet Place Part II featurette takes you behind-the-scenes of the John Krasinski-directed sequel, which once again finds Emily Blunt dealing with alien monsters who are attracted to sound. But while the first A Quiet Place was a mostly self-contained story, taking place almost entirely at one location, A Quiet Place Part II opens the world up a bit, and promises to answer some questions.

A Quiet Place Part II Featurette

From the looks of things, A Quiet Place Part II is going to up the stakes of the first film. As director John Krasinski says here, the sequel picks up right where the last film left off, and forces the characters to “go out in the world and see how other people live.” I’m into that idea. One thing I’m not entirely sold on, though, is Krasinski’s claim that Part II will “answer all the questions that the audience was asking.” Questions like: how did this all start?

Because here’s the thing: I wasn’t asking that. I loved the ambiguity of it all – it reminded me of a George Romero zombie film, where there’s never a real explanation as to why zombies are suddenly cruising around for flesh. Not everything needs to be spelled out, that’s all I’m saying. Still, I like what I’m seeing here, and I hope this sequel can capture what made the first film so special.

In A Quiet Place Part II, “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

A Quiet Place Part II opens on March 20, 2020.