‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Featurette Introduces Cillian Murphy’s Character
Posted on Monday, March 9th, 2020 by Chris Evangelista
A Quiet Place Part II introduces some new characters to interact with the survivors of the first film, and one of them is played by Cillian Murphy. Murphy’s character, Emmett, has remained mostly a mystery in the marketing so far, but a new featurette delves into just what this newcomer is all about, and how he ends up playing a part in the lives of the surviving members of the Abbott family, played by Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe.
A Quiet Place Part II Featurette – Cillian Murphy
A Quiet Place was a small movie, in terms of scale. The only real characters were the Abbott family, who found themselves trying to survive in a world where alien monsters are running amock. A Quiet Place Part II opens things up a bit, bringing the surviving Abbotts out of their comfort zone – AKA their farmhouse – and into the rest of the post-apocalyptic world. During their journey, they encounter Emmett, a new character played by Cillian Murphy.
As director John Krasinski says in this featurette, there’s so much loss in Emmett’s life that he doesn’t feel a need to be a part of any community. He’s a character who is shut down and unwilling to help anyone, but encountering the Abbott family changes him. Krasinski also adds that the character is a representation of “the rest of the world” because there’s a darkness and fear to the character that makes him unpredictable.
One of the things that made the first Quiet Place so good was its remote, isolated nature, and while going out into the world makes sense as a next step, I’m still not entirely sold on the idea. But hey, Murphy is a great actor, so I’m sure he’ll do something interesting with his characcter.
A Quiet Place Part II opens March 20.
Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.