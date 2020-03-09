A Quiet Place Part II introduces some new characters to interact with the survivors of the first film, and one of them is played by Cillian Murphy. Murphy’s character, Emmett, has remained mostly a mystery in the marketing so far, but a new featurette delves into just what this newcomer is all about, and how he ends up playing a part in the lives of the surviving members of the Abbott family, played by Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe.

A Quiet Place Part II Featurette – Cillian Murphy

A Quiet Place was a small movie, in terms of scale. The only real characters were the Abbott family, who found themselves trying to survive in a world where alien monsters are running amock. A Quiet Place Part II opens things up a bit, bringing the surviving Abbotts out of their comfort zone – AKA their farmhouse – and into the rest of the post-apocalyptic world. During their journey, they encounter Emmett, a new character played by Cillian Murphy.

As director John Krasinski says in this featurette, there’s so much loss in Emmett’s life that he doesn’t feel a need to be a part of any community. He’s a character who is shut down and unwilling to help anyone, but encountering the Abbott family changes him. Krasinski also adds that the character is a representation of “the rest of the world” because there’s a darkness and fear to the character that makes him unpredictable.

One of the things that made the first Quiet Place so good was its remote, isolated nature, and while going out into the world makes sense as a next step, I’m still not entirely sold on the idea. But hey, Murphy is a great actor, so I’m sure he’ll do something interesting with his characcter.

A Quiet Place Part II opens March 20.