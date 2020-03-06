A Quiet Place Part II opens this month, and the horror sequel is already garnering praise. But if that still hasn’t sold you on the John Krasinski-directed pic, perhaps these three new clips will. Two of them are flashbacks that take viewers back to the beginning of the alien invasion that lead to all the chaos, and one follows events after the original film. Watch the A Quiet Place Part II clips below. And please, keep your voice down.

A Quiet Place Part II – Bus

If you’ve seen a trailer for A Quiet Place Part II, you’ve probably seen this moment – where Emily Blunt has to reverse quickly away from an oncoming bus. But here the clip exists without the quick trailer edits – the trailer version smash-cuts away when the alien jumps onto a car, and this clip does not. Advantage: This clip.

A Quiet Place Part II – The Stranger

Here’s another clip that you partially saw in the trailer – the moment where Cillian Murphy‘s character – who has really dirty hands – shows up. He seems like a threat at first, then it’s revealed he’s trying to keep everyone quiet so they don’t attract one of those damn alien monsters.

A Quiet Place Part II – Wait Here

Finally, here’s a clip not featured in the trailers! It features the return of John Krasinski’s character, who met his demise in the first film. But this is a flashback – so he gets to live again. And be caught off-guard when an alien comes out of nowhere and smashes right into a cop car. It’s pretty darn effective, and scary – in a jump-scare kind of way.

A Quiet Place Part II opens March 20.