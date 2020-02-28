A Quiet Place Part II is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020, and it’s just a few weeks away from arriving in theaters. That means it’s time for you to round up your friends as quietly as possible and pick up tickets that just went on sale today. But if you’re not yet convinced that you need to see this sequel in theaters with the best sound system possible, Paramount Pictures has debuted A Quiet Place Part II clip teasing the danger that Emily Blunt and her kids are still facing.

A Quiet Place Part II Clip

It’s not much more than an extended version of the scene that played out in the first trailer for the sequel. However, the clip does add a little more tension, especially with the outstanding sound editing during the most tense, quiet moments. The simple sound of a broken fence wire scratching a canvas backpack is enough to put you on the edge of your seat, and it makes the sound of the clanging bottles from the makeshift alarm more stirring than usual.

The clip also features a hint of the new characters we’ll meet in the movie, the first characters that we’ve actually seen up close outside of the core family. There were hints of other people surviving further in the country away from the farm setting of the first movie, and the scope looking on the family undoubtedly belongs to Cilian Murphy, who plays a fellow survivor who takes Emily Blunt and her children to a new residence. But how will this movie improve upon what happened in the first movie? That remains to be seen.

The box office tracking indicates A Quiet Place Part II will be a big hit when it arrives later this month. Early numbers stand at a roughly $60 million opening weekend, and it could be even more with three weeks left for the marketing campaign to kick into full gear. That means you should probably pick up tickets that are now on sale at online ticket retailers and your local cinemas.

John Krasinski returns to direct A Quiet Place Part II and appears in a flashback sequence. Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe also return as the Abbott family children.

The Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

A Quiet Place Part II opens in theaters on March 20, 2020.