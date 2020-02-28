It’s been two years since A Quiet Place became a surprise horror hit. But a lot of happened in the years since then (hell, in the months since 2020 started) and it’s easy to forget the details of exactly what happened to the Abbott Family in the 2018 horror sensation. So Paramount is giving you a chance to relive those soundless horrors with an A Quiet Place fan event that will show a double feature of the first film and the upcoming A Quiet Place Part II in select theaters around the country.

Paramount Pictures announced that it will be offering fans of A Quiet Place a chance to see both the original and the sequel back-to-back in a fan event held on Wednesday, March 18. Fans who attend this event will get to see A Quiet Place Part II a whole two days before the highly anticipated horror sequel arrives in theaters.

Tickets for the double feature go on sale today and can be purchased right here or at the box office at participating locations. The double feature event will start at 7 pm local time at participating locations, with the sequel set to begin at 9pm local time. This double feature will be presented exclusively in Dolby Cinema and Premium Large Format theaters only. Fans who attend will also receive an exclusive 11×17 collectors print, created especially for this one-night event, while supplies last.

There really isn’t much to remember about the first A Quiet Place — John Krasinski shushes his kids a lot, Emily Blunt is pregnant, Emily Blunt steps on a nail — but it’s more about the intense mood of the whole piece, which turns the audience into the (equally silent) participants in the movie. With Krasinski back behind the camera, I’m sure A Quiet Place Part II will be able to replicate that feeling, but a double feature of both movies sounds like a very high stress level to maintain for four hours.

In addition to Krasinski behind the camera, A Quiet Place Part II brings back Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe, with newcomers Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.

Here is the synopsis for A Quiet Place Part II: