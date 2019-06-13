Story details about A Quiet Place 2 have been kept very…well…quiet. But new cast member Brian Tyree Henry is willing to risk it all and make some noise revealing what the John Krasinski sequel will involve. According to Henry, A Quiet Place 2 is going to answer some lingering questions about those noise-driven monsters, while also introducing new survivors.

Just what happens in A Quiet Place 2? We know that original cast members Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe are back as the Abbott family. We also know that new cast members include Cillian Murphy and Brian Tyree Henry. Beyond that, though, plot info has been scarce. But those hungry for info can thank Brian Tyree Henry, who dished on some details in a new interview with Observer. When asked flat-out what happens in the sequel, Henry was careful not to give too much away, but he did offer the following:

“We’ll see more of that family continuing to survive and finding out that they’re not the only ones. And I think that we’re also going to get a few answers to the origin of where and how this whole thing happened. I think that people want to know that. But I think you’re just going to see another side of it…more of humanity that survived this thing in this next story.”

I suppose this is the logical next step, but I’m going to be a little disappointed if A Quiet Place 2 explains too much about how things came to be. One of the things I loved about the first movie was how economical it was in its storytelling – the film gave the audience the bare minimum of info, and expected us to figure it out for ourselves. The opening scene, where we see a newspaper headline that reads “IT’S SOUND!”, does more to set up the story than any scene delving into backstory could.

The first film involved the Abbott family trying to survive in a world where the majority of the population had been wiped-out by monsters attracted to sound. As a result, the Abbots had to spend most of their days in total silence, lest they draw attention to themselves. Nestled into all of that was a surprisingly touching story about family, with a rewarding pay-off. The movie was a huge hit, and a genuine surprise – no one knew director John Krasinski had something like this in him.

All that said, the movie felt perfectly self-contained. Even Krasinski himself said he never really considered making a sequel…at first. Eventually, though, the filmmaker was convinced to return to direct the follow-up. Here’s hoping it delivers the goods as well as the first film.

A Quiet Place 2 opens March 20, 2020.